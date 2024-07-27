Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 3,782 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.85. 661,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,025. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.