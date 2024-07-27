Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target to $31.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $29.89 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $637.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

