KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.65

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 16378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

KBC Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

KBC Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

