KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.65

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 16378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.
KBC Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
KBC Group Cuts Dividend
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
