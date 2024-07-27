KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
NYSE KB opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
