KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NYSE KB opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

