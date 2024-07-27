Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 36,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.35. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

