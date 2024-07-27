Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JUP opened at GBX 88.10 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The company has a market cap of £450.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,936.67 and a beta of 1.41. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.30 ($1.66).

Several analysts have issued reports on JUP shares. Barclays downgraded Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

