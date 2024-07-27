Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.72

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.72 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.10). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 436,519 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.88. The company has a market capitalization of £450.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,936.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,333.33%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

