Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.27.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

JNPR stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at $34,755,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.