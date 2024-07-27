Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 181.5% in July

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 181.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBAXY. HSBC lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 0.4 %

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 231,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.52.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

