JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JSR Price Performance

JSR stock remained flat at $25.00 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772. JSR has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.59 million during the quarter. JSR had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

