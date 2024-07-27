JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $989.34

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 989.34 ($12.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,016 ($13.14). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($12.98), with a volume of 88,252 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 40.04 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 990.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 947.68. The stock has a market cap of £720.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,500.00 and a beta of 0.57.

JPMorgan Indian Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

