JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPEF. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. 61,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,925. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $718.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

