Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Brokerages

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Jamf

Institutional Trading of Jamf

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,621.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,172. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Stock Performance

Jamf stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

