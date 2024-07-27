iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stake Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 167,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,195. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

