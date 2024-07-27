iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.86. 51,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 190,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $319.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Poland ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPOL. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

