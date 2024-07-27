iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,529,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 3,699,829 shares.The stock last traded at $41.23 and had previously closed at $41.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,135,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

