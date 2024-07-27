iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,529,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 3,699,829 shares.The stock last traded at $41.23 and had previously closed at $41.47.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.