Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 1,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.
Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.
Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.
