Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMBGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 1,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a positive change from Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.