iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 26,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 40,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.