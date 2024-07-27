iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. 3,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.157 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

