iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.27

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.27 and traded as high as $62.95. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 3,640 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,363,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

