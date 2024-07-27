Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million.

Isabella Bank stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

