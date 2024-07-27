IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 3,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 30,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX accounts for approximately 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

