Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 7.7% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). 2,064,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 594,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.84) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday.
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
