Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $304,591,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,922 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.97. 39,950,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,416,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

