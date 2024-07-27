Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.87

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and traded as high as $124.04. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 1,598 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

