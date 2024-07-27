International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,683. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 197.29%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICAGY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

