Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)'s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.05. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4,529 shares changing hands.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

