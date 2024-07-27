Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC lowered Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Interfor stock opened at C$17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.64. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$15.35 and a 1 year high of C$26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,530.00. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

