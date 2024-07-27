Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells $294,965.00 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

