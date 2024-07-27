Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $151.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

