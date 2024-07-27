Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Integer worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,735. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $130.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.