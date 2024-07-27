Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 84,150 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $3,202,749.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,149 shares in the company, valued at $45,297,070.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $2,858,880.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $3,629,760.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $308,187.84.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 88,056 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $3,512,553.84.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $37.53 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

