Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at $107,344,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

OPK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 2,901,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

