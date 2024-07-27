Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 365,764 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $12,128,734.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,786,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,959,610.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeff Horing sold 126,641 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $3,927,137.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jeff Horing sold 133,487 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $4,206,175.37.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $58,981,300.28.

NCNO opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in nCino by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in nCino by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nCino by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in nCino by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

