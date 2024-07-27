Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,252 shares in the company, valued at $25,143,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Inari Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

View Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.