Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CEO Sells $52,624.46 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $52,624.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,440.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Slager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jonathan Slager sold 6,409 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $51,464.27.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 504,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 860,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

