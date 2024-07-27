Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.39.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 709,841 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,857.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,094,645 shares of company stock valued at $135,359 in the last three months.
Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
