Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,398,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 226,500 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 652,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $741,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 556,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,852. The company has a market cap of $338.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

