Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

