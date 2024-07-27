Independent Bank Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Independent Bank stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Independent Bank by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Independent Bank by 462.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 52,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

