Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj updated its Q3 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Shares of PI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 642,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.93. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $181.88.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,193,184.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,809,167.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

