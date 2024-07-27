IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

