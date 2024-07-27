IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.89.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $469.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $78,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

