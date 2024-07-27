iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCTGet Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 11,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iCoreConnect stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCTFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

