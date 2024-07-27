iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 11,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
iCoreConnect Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.
About iCoreConnect
iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.
