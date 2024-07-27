iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 11,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iCoreConnect

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iCoreConnect stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iCoreConnect Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iCoreConnect at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

