ICON Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. ICON has a market cap of $173.88 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,010,103,167 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,010,096,854.9877956. The last known price of ICON is 0.1660766 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,748,426.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

