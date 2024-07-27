ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.38

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $28.61. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 6,532,953 shares traded.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

