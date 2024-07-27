Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 370.7% in July

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 370.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HCNWF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.11. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.07 and a 1-year high of 0.74.

Get Hypercharge Networks alerts:

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.