Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 370.7% in July

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 370.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HCNWF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.11. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.07 and a 1-year high of 0.74.
Hypercharge Networks Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hypercharge Networks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.