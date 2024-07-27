Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.30

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €35.30 ($38.37) and last traded at €35.11 ($38.16), with a volume of 660514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.20 ($39.35).

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.74.

About Hugo Boss

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.