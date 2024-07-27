Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

