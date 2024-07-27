Honeywell International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.95 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

